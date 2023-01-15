NWA MLK Council hosts annual MLK celebrations

The NWA MLK council hosted guest speaker Dr. Cornel West for its 27th annual recommitment celebration. The event is about highlighting the legacy of Dr. King.

This event was sold-out Saturday night with over 700 attendees. The recommitment celebration is about highlighting the legacy of Dr. King and inclusivity within the community.

"Cause Martin is not an isolated icon in a museum, he's part of a vital tradition," said Dr. West.

Hundreds of people came together to continue Dr. King’s tradition of serving. by giving out scholarships and recognizing those making a difference with awards.

"We're hoping that he's going to really challenge us to continue to move the needle as it relates to diversity, equity, and inclusion in northwest Arkansas, our goal is to ensure that we make this our northwest Arkansas…and so we're hoping that Dr. West is going to bring some powerful words to help us get to that point," said the president of NWA MLK council, Lindsey Leverett-Higgins.

Leverett-Higgins says coming out of a pandemic, their theme this year was to go big or go home.

"And we wanted to bring a phenomenal and powerful speaker to the community and that's exactly what we've done by bringing Dr. west tonight," said Leverett-Higgins.

On Monday, the MLK council will host a freedom march and Dr. West hopes to be a part of that.

"If I'm in my right mind I'll be marching on Monday with my dear sisters and the others both for Martin but also for a long caravan of love of the Black freedom struggle as a concern with all human beings, but it's concerned first and foremost with those who's been kept and held for 400 years on the chocolate side of town," Dr. West explained.

Dr. West advises the younger generation to continue to carry out Dr. King's legacy and tradition.

"And that tradition is rooted in something that never goes out of style which is integrity, honesty, decency, generosity, treating people right and trying to serve others before you die. It never goes out of style. Every generation got to come to terms with that," Dr. West said.

The next MLK celebration is a memorial service at St. James Missionary baptist church on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. followed by more events on Monday.

