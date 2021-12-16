NWA mayors and city officials to participate in Red Kettle Bell Ringing Challenge

A friendly competition will be held on Friday, Dec. 17 to see who can raise the most money.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas mayors and city officials will participate in a Red Kettle Bell Ringing Challenge to see who can raise the most money for The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign.

Those participating include Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman, Bella Vista Mayor Peter Christie, Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse, Rogers Mayor Greg Hines, Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards, Siloam Springs Mayor Judy Nation, and Benton County Judge Barry Moehring.

This is the second year they have entered the friendly competition, which will be held on Friday, Dec. 17

Below you can find a list of times and locations: