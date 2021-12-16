NWA mayors and city officials to participate in Red Kettle Bell Ringing Challenge

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas mayors and city officials will participate in a Red Kettle Bell Ringing Challenge to see who can raise the most money for The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign.
Those participating include Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman, Bella Vista Mayor Peter Christie, Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse, Rogers Mayor Greg Hines, Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards, Siloam Springs Mayor Judy Nation, and Benton County Judge Barry Moehring.
This is the second year they have entered the friendly competition, which will be held on Friday, Dec. 17
Below you can find a list of times and locations:
- Bentonville - Mayor Stephanie Orman at Walmart Supercenter Grocery Door 406 S Walton Blvd. from 4-7 p.m.
- Bentonville - Benton County Judge Barry Moehring at Walmart Neighborhood Market 1400 N Walton Blvd from 1-4 p.m.
- Rogers - Mayor Greg Hines at Harps 715 N 2nd St. from 1-4 p.m.
- Springdale - Mayor Doug Sprouse at Walmart Supercenter Food Door 4870 Elm Springs Rd. from 1-4 p.m.
- Bella Vista - Mayor Peter Christie at Harps 404 Town Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Centerton - Mayor Bill Edwards at Walmart Neighborhood Market 1800 E Centerton Blvd. from 4-7 p.m.
- Siloam Springs - Mayor Judy Nation at Walmart Neighborhood Market 935 S Holly St. from 4-7 p.m.
