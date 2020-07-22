NWA law firm, managing partners accused of ethics violations, fraud, conspiracy

ARKANSAS, USA — A Springdale law firm is facing a multi-million-dollar malpractice lawsuit brought by a former client whose allegations include ethics violations, fraud and professional negligence.
Little Rock attorneys representing Steven Booth filed the 55-page complaint July 16 in Washington County Circuit Court in Fayetteville. It names Joseph Reece,
Lee Moore and law firm RMP LLP as defendants.
Among the allegations are that Reece and Moore, managing partners of the law firm, convinced Booth to give millions to a separate law firm client in Alabama, then received payments from that client for arranging the loans. Also alleged is a violation of the Arkansas Rules of Professional Conduct.
