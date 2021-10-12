NWA hospitals earn ‘A’ grades

An initiative of The Leapfrog Group, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety.

ARKANSAS, USA — Four Northwest Arkansas hospitals received top grades for safety this fall, according to nonprofit The Leapfrog Group.

Northwest Medical Center – Bentonville, Siloam Springs Regional Hospital, both of Springdale-based healthcare provider Northwest Health, and Mercy Hospital Fort Smith and Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, all received an A Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021. An initiative of The Leapfrog Group, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety.

“Patient safety is an essential part of healthcare, and I commend our Mercy caregivers for making it such a high priority in everything we do,” said Eric Pianalto, president of Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas. “Many thanks to our team for making another ‘A’ possible.”