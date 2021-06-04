NWA homebuilding permits up 8.5% through February

There were 229 residential permits issued through February in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale. That’s up 8.5% from the same period of 2020.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Residential building permit activity in Northwest Arkansas’s four largest cities is ahead of last year’s pace through the first two months of 2021.

That’s good news for a market that is lacking inventory.

According to permit data from each city collected by the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, there were 229 residential permits issued through February in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale.

That’s up 8.5% from the same period of 2020 (211 permits).

Officials in Fayetteville issued the most permits through February with 81 ($20.51 million), up 5.2% from the previous year of 77 ($24.63 million).