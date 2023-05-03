NWA Home Show underway in Springdale

This is the 33rd year for the event and organizers say it is the biggest show yet.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Warmer temperatures mean home projects, and the Northwest Arkansas Home Show is happening this weekend to bring you some inspiration and information.

This is the 33rd year for the event and organizers say it is the biggest show yet. Everything started Friday, March 3, at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale.

"Northwest Arkansas just keeps growing and growing so we definitely need to um, We're happy to have the opportunity to provide the resources and to let our community know about the local home experts that are here in the area so that we can continue to grow and thrive in Northwest Arkansas," said Shana Kasparek with the NWA Home Builders Association.

The NWA Home Show continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

