NWA home sales outpacing 2019 levels by double digits

The combined sales volume this year through September is up 9.9%.

Boosted by a busy September, year-to-date home sales through the first nine months of 2020 in Northwest Arkansas surged ahead by double digits compared to the same period of last year.

There were 8,948 homes sold through September this year in Benton and Washington counties, up 10.2% from 8,122 homes sold during the same period of 2019.

That’s according to data from the Matrix software platform used by the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors (NABOR), and provided to the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal by Marcus Necessary, vice president and executive broker with Weichert, Realtors-The Griffin Co.

At the midway point of 2020, Northwest Arkansas home sales in the two-county area were 5.7% ahead of last year’s pace.

