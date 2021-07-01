NWA home price average tops $300K through June

As has been the case for months, real estate executives report there aren’t enough homes in Northwest Arkansas for everyone in the market.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — At the midway point of 2021, with inventory still low, Northwest Arkansas home prices continue to rise.

The latest data doesn’t give any suggestion that those increases will stop.

According to data from the Matrix software platform used by the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors, home prices in Benton and Washington counties increased 17% through June this year, compared with the same six months of 2020.

This year, homes sold in the two-county area in the first six months had a combined value of $1.71 billion, compared with $1.44 billion in the same period last year.

That’s an average selling price of $307,917 for each home sold this year, compared with $263,050 through June last year.