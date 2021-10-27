NWA Holiday Market to host fundraiser for Children's Safety Center

A shopping wonderland will be held in the NWA Convention Center in Springdale November 5-6 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Children’s Safety Center (CSC) of Washington County has partnered up with the NWA Holiday Market to host a fundraiser event to benefit CSC.

There will be a shopping wonderland featuring gift selections of decor, clothing, jewelry, health, beauty, food, children's items, and more!

The event will be held in the NWA Convention Center next to the Holiday Inn in Springdale Nov. 5-6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admissions will be $5 and will go directly to the Children's Safety Center.

The CSC raised almost $13,000 last year. The center remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide services to local child abuse victims. Some of these services include child advocacy for victims and families, forensic interviews, sexual assault examinations, mental health therapy, and virtual child abuse prevention training.