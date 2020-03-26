'NWA Gives' 2020 coming to Bentonville Apr. 2

'NWA Gives' is a region-wide giving day for nonprofits across Northwest Arkansas.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — NWA is already one of the most generous places on earth, and this April we are going to take it to an all-new level!

On Apr. 2 we are attempting to have an epic 12 hours of giving.

The event will be held at NWA Gives in Rogers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Nonprofits are coming in from all over the area, from Fort smith to Rogers.

So, head on over and give to your favorite nonprofit.

NWA Gives’ mission is to inspire generosity to meet the needs of Northwest Arkansas.

They accomplish this mission by providing fundraising education, training, and resources that benefit all NWA nonprofits.

If you have a nonprofit you care about, don’t let them miss the early bird deadline to register, which is only two weeks away!

NWA Gives is Hosted by:

NWA Gives

3W Magazine

Intercut Productions

Pure Charity

NWA ALIVE

Freedom 5:one

Branches Mission Lab