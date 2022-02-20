NWA Fashion Week is back and welcomes more LGBTQIA diversity

NWA Fashion Week is back and this year they are increasing LGBTQ+ visibility, welcoming more than a dozen transgender, intersex and nonbinary models.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s almost springtime, which means we are about two weeks away from NWA Fashion Week. The three-night event features national and local designers, including The Transition Closet.

“It’s a free closet for people who are transgender, non-binary, intersex,” said Amare Roush, founder of the Transition Closet. “Or really anybody from the LGBTQIA+ community.”

The partnership with The Transition Closet also increased LGBTQIA+ visibility because some of the models will be from the community.

“16 trans, nonbinary, and intersex models wearing clothing from The Transition Closet itself,” said 2X NWA Fashion Week model and The Transition Closet modeling coordinator, Lisa Stuart.

INTERFORM, the nonprofit hosting fashion week, says diversity is one of its core values, showcasing models of different sizes, ages and walks of life.

“We really wanted to place more visibility on The Transition Closet and provide visibility for people of all gender,” said Rochelle Bailey, communications manager for INTERFORM.

“It’s really exciting to me to see this showcase, in particular, to happen in our community for trans visibility,” Stuart said.

Diversity will also be a big feature in clothing designs as well.

“We uplift and center creative works for those that are underrepresented,” said Kathleen Gonzalez, treasurer at INFERFORM.

Giving models, designers and artists a platform to showcase themselves and their work.

“Made me feel like our community is not just being seen, but highly welcomed,” Roush said expressing her gratitude to INTERFORM.

NWA Fashion Week is March 10-12 and will be held at The Momentary in Bentonville. Organizers say tickets are selling fast. To buy your ticket, click here.