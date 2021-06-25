NWA Pride Trans March takes place in Fayetteville

Over 500 people met in Fayetteville to march down Dickson Street and finally gathered at the Fayetteville Community Center to listen to guest speakers.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Over 500 people met in Fayetteville to march down Dickson Street and finally gathered at the Fayetteville Community Center to listen to guest speakers.

Representative Denise Garner, and Evelyn Rios Stafford, the first openly transgender Justice of the Peace attended the march.

Rios Stafford took the podium at the community center, voicing her frustrations against the recent laws that prevent doctors from performing gender reaffirming treatments to trans youth.

“This has been a year of both hope and frustration, we have a critical mass of parents who accept their kids for who they are. Unfortunately, there are some that are trying to turn back the clock,” said Rios Stafford.

Members of the ACLU, trans-youth and NWA Equality leaders also took the podium to voice their concerns over the recently passed laws, and to talk about their future hope for Arkansas trans youth.