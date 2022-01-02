NWA Council partners with CDC and Washington County for COVID test clinic

The council planned to administer a test for 21 days in February starting the first because of the weather the clinic will be closed.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas Council has launched a month-long COVID-19 testing push in the area.

Northwest Arkansas Council launched its partnered COVID-19 test clinic on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The council planned to administer a test for 21 days in February starting the first because of the in-climate weather the clinic will be closed for what would’ve been its first full day in service on Feb. 2.

Despite the winter storm rolling in, the clinic says it’s equipped to administer one-thousand tests a day during testing hours.

“I believe the hospitals are still inundated with hospitalized patients with COVID-19. And their testing has been at a stress level for the last few weeks. And us being out here to provide some local help to the hospitals,” Ryan Cork with the NWA Council said.

Cork says the wait time at the clinic should take no longer than 60 seconds, that was an expectation at least. He suggested that participants go to the council’s website to pre-register ahead of getting tested in person. Pre-registration will ensure a short wait time for a test.

While the clinic’s main focus is testing, it will provide other pandemic services like a mask giveaway. The test site provides masks for anyone who asks, even those who don’t come to the Washington County Fairgrounds for COVID-19 testing.

“But obviously the layers and the filters of the KN95 masks are just more protective. I feel better and safer,” clinic participant, Darinka Williams said after picking up her free KN95 masks.

The clinic will close ahead of winter weather on Feb. 2, 5NEWS will keep any updates for hours of operation in the coming days.

