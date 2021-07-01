NWA Council address job openings during their annual meeting

NWA Council leaders spoke Thursday during an annual meeting about their plans for getting jobs filled and how to further the area's workforce development.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to the NWA Council, there are over 10,000 job openings in Northwest Arkansas.

NWA Council leaders spoke Thursday (July 15) during an annual meeting about their plans for getting jobs filled and how to further the area's workforce development.

The council has established a career hub to connect job seekers to available opportunities.

“STEM, computer coding, manufacturing...there’s a lot of range for opportunities for people," Nelson Peacock, president and CEO of the NWA Council, said. "We want to make sure people are aware of those and find their interest and get them trained for the job."

During Thursday's meeting, the council spoke about their “Life Works Here” incentive program, sponsored by the Walton Family Foundation, to bring people from out-of-state to Northwest Arkansas. Qualifying individuals will receive a $10,000 cash incentive to move to the region. In addition to the $10,000 incentive, the program will gift recipients a street or mountain bicycle, or participants can choose an annual membership to an NWA art museum. So far, Peacock says there have been more than 30 thousand applications.