NWA Corgi to walk in Bentonville Christmas Parade

The group is inviting all dog owners to come walk the parade for free in festive costumes this Saturday, Dec. 11.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Local dog lovers group NWA Corgi will be participating in Bentonville's downtown Christmas parade Saturday, Dec. 11 for the fourth year in a row.

The group will be walking their corgis and they are inviting dog owners to come walk with them for free even if they do not own a corgi.

This year, the group is inviting pet owners to dress up in their favorite holiday gear alongside their pups in festive costumes.

Below is important information for those who wish to participate.

1.) Walkers are in group A19. There will not be a float for this group, it will strictly be dog walking.

2.) The parade officially begins at 6 p.m. but participants are expected to be there no later than 5:30 p.m. to get everyone in place, arrange parking and be ready to go when the parade starts.

3.) The walking distance is approximately a mile long. Participants can have a vehicle waiting for them at the end of the parade or walk back to the starting point.

4.) Check-in will be located at the Walmart Home Office parking lot behind the Bentonville Fire Station #1 located on the corner of 8th St. and SW A St. Participants must enter the walker staging area off of SW 8th St. and use the "Walker" entrance. Participants can either ask for directions at check-in on where to find the group or look for the big red sign with A19 printed on it.