Local companies launch cannabis logistics platform

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Security provider Liberty Defense Group (LDG) of Fayetteville has launched a cannabis transportation software platform.

According to LDG, Drop Point is a first-of-its-kind cannabis online marketplace that automates workflows and provides visibility for cultivators, carriers, and dispensaries to streamline their work to move products.

To support the marketplace, LDG uses an API-first platform called Control Tower, developed by Rogers-based tech startup Firebend, which provides cloud-based logistics management software.