ROGERS, Ark. — The NWA Comic Con is underway this weekend at the Rogers Convention Center.

This year's guests include Ryan Hurst from Son's of Anarchy, Terminator and Aliens Actor Michael Bean, original Power Rangers Austin Saint-John and Walter Jones, and many more.

Fans get autographs and selfies and get to check out vendors and cosplay.