NWA Animal Shelter Offering Low adoption rates to reduce overcrowding

Rogers Animal Services are offering $10 adoptions to reduce shelter overcrowding.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Animal Shelter is overcrowded with pets because of stranded and wandering animals with no one adopting them.

Rogers Animal Services employees say they've been dealing with overcrowding for about two months now, with around 100 pets in the shelter. Many of the animals, coming in without microchips or identification to get them back to their owners.

“There’s many pets sitting in shelters that are really needing a home,” Rogers Animal Services Director Bud Norman. “It’s better off for the animal to be at home and not in a shelter environment. It’s all we ask folks is please come out and find your forever friend.”

They are offering pet adoptions for $10, which is normally $61.

Applicants will need to complete the application process, meet the animal and make sure it is a good fit for your home, and if you have other pets, you will need to show proof of rabies vaccinations.

The shelter is hoping that the $10 fee will encourage more people to get out and adopt.

“It’s just a $10 fee. You’ll have the animal spare neutered, microchipped, and then whatever shots they had here at the shelter,” Norman said.