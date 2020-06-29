NWA Adopt-A-Cop program reaches goal in supporting local law enforcement

The group will be able to show appreciation and support to over 1600 local law enforcement officers with gift baskets donated by the community.

ARKANSAS, USA — A group of people who wanted to show support and appreciation for local law enforcement members created NWA Adopt-A-Cop.

The group's Facebook page was created on June 20 with the hope that every local law enforcement member would be adopted and receive a basket of thoughtful items that show appreciation for their dedication, hard work and passion for Northwest Arkansas.

The group gained momentum quickly and soon had over 5,000 members.

The community stepped up to show their love, and on June 28 NWA Adopt-A-Cop announced that the adoption goals had been met and they expect to have enough adoption pledges and donations to take care of over 1,600 local law enforcement men and women in about a week.

The deadline to drop off donated baskets is July 10.

Those who want to support their local law enforcement can also donate to NWA Adopt-A-Cop and all funds will go toward local law enforcement adoption efforts.

