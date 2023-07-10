Rogers: Event held to raise awareness about heart health

The event is held to raise awareness about cardiovascular health and the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.

ROGERS, Ark. — The 29th NWA Heart Walk took place on Saturday, Oct. 7 in Rogers.

Organizers say they expected about 1,000 people to come together and raise as much as 500,000 that will go to saving the lives of heart disease patients.

Deven Daehn, the local executive director of the American Heart Association (AHA) says the number one killer in Americans is heart disease in and stroke.

Local organizers with AHA say next year's walk will mark the national organization's 100th anniversary.

