Number of Arkansans employed rose 3.5% in September, jobless rate falls to 4%

ARKANSAS, USA — The number of employed in Arkansas rose 3.5% in September and the number of unemployed fell almost 32% compared with September 2020. The state’s jobless rate fell to 4%, down from 4.2% in August and well below the 5.9% in September 2020.

The number of employed in Arkansas during September was an estimated 1,303,751, up 45,532 jobs compared with September 2020, and above the 1,300,190 in August, according to Friday’s (Oct. 22) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The September numbers are preliminary and subject to revision.

The state’s labor force – the number of people eligible to work – was 1,358,010 in September, up compared with the 1,337,649 in September 2020, and above the 1,357,416 in August. Arkansans without jobs in September totaled 54,259, down from 57,226 in August, and down 31.7% from the 79,430 in September 2020.