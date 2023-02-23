Officials look to answer questions into deadly Little Rock plane crash

NTSB investigators and the FAA both arrived at the Little Rock crash site to figure out what could have potentially caused the tragic crash.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are still so many questions about what happened in this week's deadly plane crash.

Five NTSB investigators arrived in Little Rock to the crash site of the small aircraft that happened near the 3M plant in Pulaski County.

Hours after that devastating plane crash Wednesday afternoon, both the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and aviation experts are puzzled.

"It might not have been the plane or the weather. It could have been a combination and a whole bunch of different factors," Richard Wyman, director of Henderson State University's aviation department.

He said a big factor investigators will likely focus into are the weather conditions at the time of takeoff.

"You can have wind shear, which is a sudden change in direction of the wind where you just all of sudden lost all lift in the aircraft," Wyman said.

Winds of at least 40 mph were clocked around the time of the crash.

The tragic crash is bound to bring along an investigation that will be lengthy and thorough.

The NTSB has a "Go Team" on the ground for two to three days, looking to the cause.

Investigators will look for maintenance and inspection records, pilot training, company records, weather data, as well as interviewing flight control members and other people.

"The investigation is to determine the probable cause and also issue recommendations that could have prevented those," Sarah Sulick with the NTSB said.

With the investigation being so thorough, the NTSB said the final report won't be released for at least 12 to 24 months.

"Our investigators look at every single possible factor that could have contributed to the crash," Sulick said.

15 days after the crash, the NTSB will release a preliminary report, which is a summary of the information gathered.

In the coming days, crews will haul the wreckage from the crash site to another area to continue their investigation.