NOW CASTING: New nationally-televised renovation show coming to Benton Co.

A major cable network is looking for Benton Co. homeowners taking on big renovation projects for a soon-to-be-announced show.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas —

A major cable network is currently looking for couples and families who are taking on a big $150K plus renovation to create a family farm, update their home, barn, historic property, large building or cabin.

According to Downtown Bentonville, Inc., this casting call is separate from Fixer to Fabulous on HGTV and is for a soon-to-be-announced show coming to the Bentonville area.

Projects that will be considered:

  • A house with a commercial side to the build (example: farmhouse, barn, cabin or play structure for the kids - animals are a plus)
  • A historic house and location being turned into bed and breakfast
  • A larger historic property in Downtown Bentonville, such as a run-down construction build

Click HERE to apply.

