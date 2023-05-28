Northwest Park renovations requires street closure in Rogers

The City of Rogers will be closing 13th Street for renovations at Northwest Park. The closure is expected to last all summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROGERS, Ark. — The City of Rogers says 13th Street will be closed through the summer in an effort to expedite the Northwest Park renovation.

The closure will begin May 30 and is expected to last until "the school year begins", according to its website. The City says the street closure will be between Beech Drive and Sunset Drive.

Officials say the main detours for drivers will be "Easy Street to the north and Olive Street to the south," and "every property will have constant access".

The renovation will consist of "a new connection from 13th Street to Will Rogers Drive" and they will also be building utility and stormwater connections, according to the City.

Here are some more things listed on the website to expect in the park's new design:

Trails

A playground

Youth baseball and softball fields

Concessions

Pavilions

An indoor batting cage

The City of Rogers says Northwest Park is "Rogers' oldest park" and this renovation will benefit the park to continue providing years of enjoyment.

You can follow the progress of the park renovation, by clicking here.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device