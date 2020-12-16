Northwest Medical Center doctor gets COVID-19 vaccine; He wants public to know it's safe

Dr. Bledsoe has been treating COVID-19 since last spring and wants to set an example by showing that healthcare workers trust and are willing to take the vaccine.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — After months of witnessing the pain and death brought by the coronavirus, healthcare workers all across Northwest Arkansas were injected with a shot of hope on Tuesday (Dec. 15), as they made a statement that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is safe to use.

Dr. Burton Bledsoe was one of the staff members at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale who received the vaccine.

Bledsoe has been treating COVID-19 since last spring and says he wants to set an example and let the public know that healthcare professionals trust the vaccine and are willing to take it themselves.

“Because it’s safe, because it’s effective and because I think this will finally eventually bring an end to this pandemic and bring us to a more normal life, I feel confident this is what we need to do,” Dr. Bledsoe said.

Dr. Bledsoe rolled up his sleeve to get the long-awaited Covid-19 vaccine.

“I want us to get back to normal or at least whatever the new semblance of normal is,” said Dr. Bledsoe.

It's a step in the right direction. With over 25 years of experience in the medical field, Dr. Bledsoe urges the public to get the vaccine when it’s an option for them, stressing that if people want to get back to work and send their kids back to school, they need to be prepared to get the vaccine.

Dr. Bledsoe says he has more confidence in the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine than the flu vaccine.

“There’s a 95% efficacy, which is much greater than the flu. So I feel more confident that this will protect me from Covid-19 than the flu vaccine will protect me from the flu,” said Dr. Bledsoe.