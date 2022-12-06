NWACC holds Juneteenth Celebration

The art displayed at this event highlights the history of Juneteenth and the struggles African Americans faced.

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark — Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of slavery ending in the United States. This is the first year Northwest Arkansas Community College held a Juneteenth celebration and they are hoping each year it grows with more people and vendors.

“Once people start coming to these events then they realize they have a role too, to play in these ongoing efforts towards freedom, that freedom is a continual process,” said Caree Banton-Associate Professor & Director African American studies at the University of Arkansas.

The art displayed at this event highlighted the history of Juneteenth and the struggles African Americans faced.

“It is necessary to use events like this to kind of shine a light on the importance of not just African American history but American history,” said Banton.

Kristy Love is using this event to learn more about black history and connect with people of color in Northwest Arkansas, after moving from Louisiana.

“I think it’s amazing you know, I think we’re in a climate right now where the education is definitely needed,” said Love.

On the other hand, for Markeith Woods this is his way to showcase his resilience and passion through his artwork.

"I just feel fortunate enough to be able to keep doing what I love to do,” said Woods.

In this community Juneteenth means to them "a celebration of how far we’ve come but also how far we still have to go,” said Woods, and "Despite all the setbacks and bondage, God has still been good." said Love.

The official Juneteenth Holiday is next Sunday, June 19.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.