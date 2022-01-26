x
Northwest Health offering free heart health webinars

Board-certified cardiologists will lead the free webinars offered via the Northwest Health Facebook page.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Northwest Health is offering free heart health education this February via webinars for American Heart Month.

The webinars will be led by board-certified cardiologists.

Below you can find information on the webinars.

Webinar: "Is Your Blood Pressure Too High, Too Low, or Just Right?"

  • Discussion on what high blood pressure is, what the numbers mean, and how you can better control your numbers.
  • Non-interventional Cardiologist: Robert Schatz, M.D.
  • Date: Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022
  • Time: 12 p.m.  

Webinar: "AFib Insights: Getting to a Normal Rhythm"

  • Education about the steps needed to manage AFib.
  • Interventional Cardiologist: Michael Green, M.D.
  • Date: Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022
  • Time: 12 p.m.

You can watch the webinars on Northwest Health’s Facebook page. No registration is required.

