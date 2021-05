Northwest Health Emergency Department Fayetteville will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on May 18.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Health Emergency Department Fayetteville will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic tomorrow (May 18).

People ages 12 and up are now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Minors will be required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive the vaccine.

The event will be held at Northwest Health Emergency Department Fayetteville located at 1255 S. Shiloh Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.