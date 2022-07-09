Northwest Health to host three blood drives in July

CBCO says they're seeing fewer donations because of the time of the year and changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPRINGDALE, Ark — Northwest Health is hosting three blood drives in the month of July.

The bloodmobile will be parked at the Bentonville, Siloam Springs, and Springdale hospital locations for the community to stop by and donate.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is the only non-profit blood, platelet, and plasma provider for all hospitals in the Northwest Health system and of over 40 other hospitals in the Ozarks.

“We are in the time of year where we lose the opportunity to work with schools and colleges, so we have to count on other groups, like our hospital partners, to help support the blood supply during the summer,” said Anthony Roberts, executive director of CBCO.

Blood drive dates:

• July 12 – 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Northwest Medical Center – Bentonville’s parking lot inside the Bloodmobile.

• July 15 – 12 p.m.-5 p.m. at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital’s parking lot inside the Bloodmobile. This annual blood drive is in memory of Cody Pickering.

• July 28 – 12 p.m.-5 p.m. at Northwest Medical Center – Springdale’s north parking lot inside the Bloodmobile.

CBCO says a decrease in donations not only has to do with the time of year but also because of some changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve also started seeing many businesses calling employees back from working at home but not yet allowing blood drives at their facilities,” Roberts said. “That is having quite an impact on donations since most people are willing to donate when there’s a convenient opportunity whether at work, church or school, but those opportunities aren’t as plentiful now.”

You can find a nearby location by visiting www.cbco.org. Donors will receive a free t-shirt and a chance to win weekly mystery prizes and a $5,000 mystery grand prize.

Blood donation requirements:

Weigh 110 pounds

Be in good health

Present a valid photo ID

Donors are asked to take the following steps to make sure donations operate smoothly on the day of the drive:

1. Drink plenty of water or juice the night and morning before you donate.

2. Eat a well-balanced meal around 2-3 hours before giving.

3. Bring your photo identification: This is now required for all donors.

For more information, call (800) 280-5337 or click here.

