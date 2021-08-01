Northwest Health building a combined emergency department and urgent care in west Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Springdale-based Northwest Health is building a 24/7 freestanding emergency room and urgent care on Arkansas Highway 102 near the Bentonville/Centerton border. Construction is underway at the northwest corner of the Tater Black Road intersection and the facility should be open by year’s end.

“Our primary goal is to provide the residents and visitors of West Bentonville and Centerton area with faster access to emergency and urgent care services,” said Patrick Kerrwood, CEO for Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville. “We have been serving more than just Bentonville and Benton County for many years, and this is yet another example of our commitment to meet the needs of any community by expanding health care services.”