NWA shelters from the incoming winter storm:

Shelters from Fort Smith to NWA are getting prepared for cold temperatures to hit the area.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — With bitter cold temperatures poised to hit Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley by Thursday night, area shelters are getting prepared for an increased number of people seeking someplace warm.

In Fort Smith, Hope Campus Executive Director Chris Joannides says, "we're going to have an influx of people, probably 50 to 60 people every night."

Joannides says as temperatures reach 32 degrees, the center will shift to its warming center operations.

The center has a capacity of 126 people but is planning to house at least 19 more with inclement weather mats available on a first-come, first-serve basis. However, Joannides understands the need goes further, and Hope Campus has begun working with a local church for more funding to supply extra security and allow for more people to use the center.

"Thursday through next Wednesday night, we're literally not going to turn away anybody, as long as they get to our doors," said Joannides.

He goes on to say there are still protocols in place for behavior restrictions and boundaries - but the campus will work to help as many people as possible.

"First and foremost, as long as they know there are options available, then hopefully, of course, we pray that they come in and utilize," says Joannides.

During the next week, anyone who needs somewhere warm will have access to the warming center, food, warm drinks and access to laundry and showers.

Down the road, the Salvation Army of Fort Smith will also provide shelter during the frigid weather.

Captain Bradley Hargis told 5NEWS that the shelter will be open once the thermometer reaches 32 degrees and will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. After 5 p.m. families with children will be allowed to stay for dinner and provided somewhere to sleep, but only four families will be allowed to stay at a time.

With colder temperatures expected in Northwest Arkansas, similar preparations are being made.

"This is a life-or-death situation," says Major Nick Garrison, Area Commander for the Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas.

The shelter will also open once temperatures reach 32 degrees, and Maj. Garrison anticipates they will double the number of people served.

Saying his team wants to "make sure that every person has a place to go, to get out of those elements, to be able to warm up, to be able to get a hot meal, get a hot beverage in their body because we don't want to see people going through any medical emergencies due to these temperatures."

As shelters prepare for the increased number of people in the coming days, contingency plans are already being made.

"Starting Thursday afternoon, we will initiate our winter weather response in collaboration with Continuum of Care, New Beginnings, and Genesis Church," said 7Hills Homeless Center CEO, Mike Williams.

Williams says, as soon as wind-chill temperatures reach 15 degrees, 7Hills will extend their normal operating hours until 6 p.m. At that time, they will help coordinate transportation to the Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas shelter and overflow shelters like Genesis Church. Those at shelters will be provided care from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following day.

As the cold weather moves closer to the area, shelter organizers are working to make sure everyone knows how and where to go to get warm.

"Everybody that visits our day center everyday for meals and showers and clothing, we're making sure they're aware of the overflow shelters," says Williams. "We're asking them, 'do you have a plan?' and make sure they have a good plan to stay safe from the cold weather."

Williams explained why having a plan is vital to survive the cold.

"Our research shows that at 15 degrees, even the best winter gear - sleeping bags and winter coats, and gloves, and hats can't protect you from long exposure to the severe cold temperatures," said Williams. "We decided to work with local organizations to provide that 24-hour winter shelter, both day and night."

If you are seeking shelter from the cold and have a pet, shelters are asking that you call to ensure they can accomodate them as well.

A list of Fort Smith shelters, locations, numbers and information is below.

