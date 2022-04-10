Northwest Arkansas soon to have another no-kill animal shelter

The Best Friends Pet Resource Center is currently under construction in Bentonville and will soon provide many pet resources.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Best Friends Pet Resource Center is currently under construction in Bentonville meaning Northwest Arkansas will soon have another no-kill animal shelter.

“This actually started from concerned community members who looked around and wanted to do better for the animals in our community,” said Campaign Manager Kristin Switzer.

Switzer is one of the community members who helped bring Best Friends Pet Resource Center to Arkansas. She currently serves as campaign director on the project.

Construction for the new center officially broke ground about a year ago.

"It's actually going to be the first building for community-supported sheltering so instead of having kennels or cages for long-term stays for dogs, dogs will be in foster homes. We will have cats living in the center in free-roaming cat rooms so they'll get to play and do all the things cats love to do and then we will be working with the community,” said Switzer.

The Best Friends Pet Resource Center in Bentonville will not only house animals but will also provide resources for those that already have pets.

The center will offer things like dog training, help with pet rehoming, pet food pantries, and grooming stations, along with fun things like a coffee shop, dog and cat yoga, and even can also host cocktail parties.

“This is truly a regional resource center. So we want folks to come in and hang out for hours we don’t want you to just look at the cats. Come in bring your computer work from here linger, get some coffee play with the cats, and that sort of thing,” said Switzer.

The center is set to open at the end of 2022 and once finished, will serve around 13,000 cats and dogs each year.

