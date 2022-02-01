Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue up 14.1% in February report

The February report reflects a 1% local tax for the sale of goods and services in December 2021, which creates a two-month lag in the data.

ARKANSAS, USA — Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale reported a combined revenue of $9.251 million, up 14.1% from a year ago. During the first two months of reports in 2022, the tax revenue was $17.106 million, up 13% from the $15.14 million in the first two months of 2021.

The February report reflects a 1% local tax for the sale of goods and services in December 2021, which creates a two-month lag in the data.

Three of the four cities posted $2 million or more in sales tax revenue. Fayetteville’s revenue totaled $2.7 million, up 11.97% from a year ago. The strong results are also a record for the city, regardless of the month. It was the highest revenue reported by the city by more than $228,000 over the prior month.