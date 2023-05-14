Northwest Arkansas mom running for nationwide "Super Mom" contest

Mom of 10, Wendy Davis is a quarter-finalist in the 'Super Mom' competition. If she wins, she'll get $20K, a vacation to Palm Springs and be featured in a magazine.

LOWELL, Ark. — Lowell mom, Wendy Davis is currently a quarter-finalist in Woman's World Magazine's 'Super Mom' contest.

"I've been told I'm supermom many times, I don't see it at most of the time," said Wendy Davis. "I feel like a failure as a mom because you're you're not perfect."

Davis shared her vulnerability during an interview on Sunday, May 14 with 5NEWS. She is a mom and stepmom to 10 kids. "The oldest is 21 all the way down to six years old," she said.

She shared that her kids are her life. "A lot of times, I don't feel like I have an identity without my kids."

Daivs is her kid's therapist, chauffeur, doctor nurse and more. "I mean, I my kids would say I'm everything to them," Davis said. She's also an entrepreneur and a school substitute teacher.

"I do it on my own because my husband is a truck driver," said Davis.

She says she does it all because she loves her kids. That's why she's in the running to be a 'Super Mom.' She's already won the top spot in her group. Now, she has to compete against the other top winners.

"The winner will get a either or $20,000 is the grand prize, a two-page spread in Women's World magazine and a vacation to Palm Springs. I'm really wanting that vacation," Davis said. "I don't know if I've ever had a vacation. Honestly."

Voting for the competition resumes Monday, May 15. Click here to learn more about Davis and vote.

