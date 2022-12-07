Arkansas officials issue 'high' wildfire risk for 12 counties

The Arkansas Forestry Division notes that under "high" risk, fires ignite easily and spread quickly.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A majority of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley have now been put into the 'high' risk category for wildfires.

Early this week the entire state of Arkansas was at a moderate fire danger level.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Little Rock says the recent and persistent high temperatures across the state coupled with little rain have put parts of the state under a high fire danger level.

The Arkansas Forestry Division notes that under high risk, fires ignite easily and spread quickly. If left unattended, brush and campfires are likely to escape and spread. Officials say that these fires may become serious if not attacked early.

Know the risks!

12 Counties are under a HIGH risk of wildfire danger.

63 Counties remain under a MODERATE risk of wildfire danger.

Monitor the wildfire risk map for your county on our website: https://t.co/eMXtmpRB2j.#ARwx pic.twitter.com/uS7HPIwSBY — Arkansas Forestry Division (@ARForestryDiv) July 13, 2022

The counties at high risk include:

Benton

Boone

Carroll

Crawford

Franklin

Johnson

Logan

Madison

Newton

Pope

Sebastian

Washington





Over half of the state's counties have issued burn bans, click here for a list of counties in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

The Arkansas Forestry Division lists equipment malfunction, burning debris, lightning, vehicles and arson as the top instances that can spark a wildfire.

Officials say lawns, fields and wooded areas are exceptionally dry.

If you see a wildfire call and file a report at 1-800-468-8834.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.