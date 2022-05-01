Northwest Arkansas population growth continues

Among Arkansas cities with at least 50,000 people, Bentonville was the fastest-growing in the state and the 28th fastest-growing in the nation.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas cities remain the fastest-growing in the state, according to new population estimates.

On Thursday (May 26), the U.S. Census Bureau released population estimates as of July 1, 2021, that show the fastest-growing U.S. cities are in the South and West. The agency also released housing unit estimates that show the nation’s housing stock rose by 1% from 2020 to 2021.

Among cities with at least 50,000 people, Leander, Texas, a suburb just north of Austin, was the fastest-growing city, with a 13.1% growth rate from April 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021.

