Northwest Arkansas mayors and city leaders to ring bells for Salvation Army

Local mayors and city leaders will be ringing red kettle bells throughout their communities Friday (Dec. 18).

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas Mayors and the Benton County Judge have entered into a friendly ring the bell challenge for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman, Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse, Rogers Mayor Greg Hines, Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards, Siloam Springs City Officials and Benton County Judge Barry Moehring will all be ringing the bells on Friday (Dec. 18).

You can support the Salvation Army and your favorite community and elected officials at the following time and locations:

Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman

4 - 7 p.m., Walmart Supercenter, 406 South Walton, Bentonville

4 - 7 p.m., Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1400 North Walton, Bentonville

4 - 7 p.m., Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1800 East Centerton Blvd., Centerton

4 - 7 p.m., Harps 715 North 2nd, Rogers

1 - 4 p.m., Walmart Grocery Door 4870 Elm Springs Rd.

4 - 4:30 p.m., Walmart Neighborhood Market, 935 S. Holly Street, Siloam Springs

4:30 - 5 p.m., Walmart Neighborhood Market, 935 S. Holly Street, Siloam Springs

5 - 5:30 p.m., Walmart Neighborhood Market, 935 S. Holly Street, Siloam Springs

5:30 - 6 p.m., Walmart Neighborhood Market, 935 S. Holly Street, Siloam Springs

6 - 6:30 p.m., Walmart Neighborhood Market, 935 S. Holly Street, Siloam Springs

6:30 - 7 p.m., Walmart Neighborhood Market, 935 S. Holly Street, Siloam Springs