Northwest Arkansas mayors and city leaders to ring bells for Salvation Army

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas Mayors and the Benton County Judge have entered into a friendly ring the bell challenge for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.
Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman, Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse, Rogers Mayor Greg Hines, Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards, Siloam Springs City Officials and Benton County Judge Barry Moehring will all be ringing the bells on Friday (Dec. 18).
You can support the Salvation Army and your favorite community and elected officials at the following time and locations:
- Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman
4 - 7 p.m., Walmart Supercenter, 406 South Walton, Bentonville
- Benton County Judge Barry Moehring
4 - 7 p.m., Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1400 North Walton, Bentonville
- Centeron Mayor Bill Edwards
4 - 7 p.m., Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1800 East Centerton Blvd., Centerton
- Rogers Mayor Greg Hines
4 - 7 p.m., Harps 715 North 2nd, Rogers
- Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse
1 - 4 p.m., Walmart Grocery Door 4870 Elm Springs Rd.
- Siloam Springs Mayor John Turner
4 - 4:30 p.m., Walmart Neighborhood Market, 935 S. Holly Street, Siloam Springs
- Siloam Springs Communications Director Holland Hayden
4:30 - 5 p.m., Walmart Neighborhood Market, 935 S. Holly Street, Siloam Springs
- Siloam Springs Community Development Director Don Clark
5 - 5:30 p.m., Walmart Neighborhood Market, 935 S. Holly Street, Siloam Springs
- Siloam Springs City Attorney Jay Williams
5:30 - 6 p.m., Walmart Neighborhood Market, 935 S. Holly Street, Siloam Springs
- Siloam Springs City Administrator Phillip Patterson
6 - 6:30 p.m., Walmart Neighborhood Market, 935 S. Holly Street, Siloam Springs
- Siloam Springs Mayor-Elect Judy Nation
6:30 - 7 p.m., Walmart Neighborhood Market, 935 S. Holly Street, Siloam Springs
More information can be found about the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign at https://registertoring.com.