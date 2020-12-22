Northwest Arkansas home sales up 30% in November

The average price of each home sale through November also was higher this year.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Home sales in Northwest Arkansas were up nearly 30% in November. Boosted by the strong activity, the region’s year-to-date numbers continue to far outpace last year’s numbers.

There were 10,971 homes sold through November this year in Benton and Washington counties, up 12.4% from 9,759 homes sold during the same period of 2019.

That’s according to data from the Matrix software platform used by the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors (NABOR) and provided to the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal by Marcus Necessary, vice president and executive broker with Weichert, Realtors-The Griffin Co.

The combined sales volume this year through November is up 24% — from $2.41 billion in the first 11 months of 2019 to $3 billion in the same period this year.