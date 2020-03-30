Northwest Arkansas health systems issue joint statement on COVID-19 efforts

COVID-19 cases in Arkansas totaled 449 as of Monday morning with 29 recoveries and 6 deaths.

ARKANSAS, USA — Northwest Arkansas’ healthcare providers issued a joint statement Monday (Mar. 30) reiterating information on appropriate methods of screening, treating and containing the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The announcement is from officials at Arkansas Children’s Northwest, Community Clinic, Mercy Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Health System, Washington Regional Medical Center, UAMS Northwest and the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks.

“If you are concerned that you have COVID-19, we cannot emphasize enough that you please utilize our online and call options before coming to one of our locations,” the statement noted.

“COVID-19 is a contact illness. To protect yourself and our teams, it is important that if testing is required you be tested in an appropriate location where staff have the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE). We have tightened our visitor policies and are limiting access into facilities for this very reason."