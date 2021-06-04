Northwest Arkansas Food Bank receives $25,000 grant to assist school pantries

The School Pantry Program provides a month's worth of food for families to pick up at the schools. This makes it easier to get the food without making multiple trips to the pantry.

“We are so grateful to Bank of America and their commitment to serve their community through the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank's School Pantry Program,” said Sabrina Thiede, Direct Services Manager at the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. “Because of their generosity, we will be able to continue serving the 12 schools where we currently operate School Pantry Programs as well as add additional schools for the 2021-2022 School Year. Our School Pantry program exists to ease food insecurity for children and their entire households. We believe all families deserve reasonable access to nutritional foods and our School Pantry Program helps children arrive at school healthy, happy, and ready to learn!”