Northwest Arkansas Food Bank announces two new board members

Jerome Drolet with KraftHeinz, and Ronnie Webb with Visit Rogers are the newest board members for the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas Food Bank announced the appointment of two new board members, Jerome Drolet with KraftHeinz, and Ronnie Webb with Visit Rogers.

“Our Board of Directors is compromised of a dedicated team of community leaders committed to providing support for our organization,” said Kent Eikenberry, President/CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. “We are excited to welcome them aboard.”

Jerome is the Head of Sales, Walmart & Sam’s Club for Kraft Heinz Company. In this role, he is responsible for driving customer growth and generating shared value while leveraging the power of the Kraft Heinz portfolio.

He joined Kraft Heinz in 2020 with over 15-years of extensive commercial experience in General Management, Sales, Category Management, Commercialization and Marketing with large Consumer Goods (CPG) companies, including Procter & Gamble, The Coca-Cola Company, and Nature’s Bounty Co. Most recently, he served as Vice-President for Keurig Dr Pepper. Jerome is involved in several community initiatives including serving on the Executive Committee of Latin XNA.

Jerome holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and an MBA from Laval University, in Quebec City, Canada.

Ronnie is the Destination Sales Manager, for Visit Rogers a division of the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce. Webb helps market and sell Rogers as a destination to the religious, sports, and group tour markets.

He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Health and Human Performance from the University of Tennessee at Martin in 2011. After graduation, Webb was awarded an internship by Verizon Wireless’s corporate office to work in Little Rock.