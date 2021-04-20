Northwest Arkansas Council starts quarterly speaker series; XNA the topic of April 28 debut

The April 28 presentation will focus on planned improvements to Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill.

HIGHFILL, Arkansas — Springdale-based nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council has announced the creation of a quarterly speaker series that will provide organizations, companies and people with a platform to share news, events and other information with a regional audience.

Onward Ozarks will start at 8 a.m. April 28 as a Zoom event but is expected to evolve into an in-person breakfast later this year, depending on the progress of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The council constantly looks for new ways to engage with the community,” said Nelson Peacock, president and CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Council. “Onward Ozarks gives us an opportunity to bring topics of interest to residents, and at the same time highlight the meaningful work of our members and organizations throughout the region.”