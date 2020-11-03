NorthWest Arkansas Community College to raise fees in July

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Students attending NorthWest Community College (NWACC) in Bentonville will see higher fees starting July 1, but tuition levels will remain the same, according to school officials. The board of trustees at the college passed the fee increases on Monday (March 9) amid rising operational costs. The college said it is necessary to increase fees associated with higher costs of technical and professional programs.

The college said just one fee increase will impact all students — the library fee, which will jump from $2 to $3 per semester hour effective July, 1. The board also approved a higher Health Profession’s Technology fee of $20 per semester college hour, an increase from $15. The Culinary Lab Fee will go to $295 per course, a $30 increase. The Construction Technology Lab fee will be $100 per course, rising from $75.