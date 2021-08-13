New census data shows tremendous growth in Northwest Arkansas, stagnation in Fort Smith

Fort Smith gained 3,000 new residents in the past decade while Fayetteville welcomed 20,000 more.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metro area's population has increased by 24.2 percent since 2010, according to new U.S. Census data.

Fort Smith saw a 3.4 percent population increase in the past decade with just under 3,000 new residents. Fort Smith is expected to grow in the increase in business, jobs and homes once the expansion to Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine and the 188th Air National Guard Wing.

Bentonville gained nearly 19,000 new residents, while Fayetteville welcomed more than 20,000 since 2010.

Congressman Steve Womack says seeing how many people are moving to the area, the state needs to finish Interstate 49 to accommodate the growing population.

"Moving people, and being able to deal with wastewater issues, traffic, commerce, and those kinds of things are all impacted by the lack of infrastructure, said Congressman Womack. "We're not even finished on the southern end down in Fort Smith, we're about to open the area around Bella Vista, all the way up into Missouri, we need to start planning now for that next corridor."