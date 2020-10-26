x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter hosts Halloween jeep poker run

Participating jeep enthusiasts will take a scenic drive through NWA, collecting cards at each stop. Prizes will be awarded for the best hand, worst hand and more.
Credit: Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter (NWACS) is hosting Jeepers Creepers, a Halloween Jeep Poker run open to all jeep enthusiasts on Oct. 31.

Registration will take place at Arvest Ballpark, then participants will take a scenic drive through NWA while collecting cards at designated stops.

Event-goers are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume, as they get to trick-or-treat at each stop, too.

Prizes will be awarded for best and worst hands, best costume and more.

All proceeds benefit NWACS.

Register for the poker run here

Related Articles

Watch: Halloween Costumes, Part 1 (2019)