Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter hosts Halloween jeep poker run

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter (NWACS) is hosting Jeepers Creepers, a Halloween Jeep Poker run open to all jeep enthusiasts on Oct. 31.
Registration will take place at Arvest Ballpark, then participants will take a scenic drive through NWA while collecting cards at designated stops.
Event-goers are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume, as they get to trick-or-treat at each stop, too.
Prizes will be awarded for best and worst hands, best costume and more.
All proceeds benefit NWACS.
Register for the poker run here.
