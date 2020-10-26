Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter hosts Halloween jeep poker run

Participating jeep enthusiasts will take a scenic drive through NWA, collecting cards at each stop. Prizes will be awarded for the best hand, worst hand and more.

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter (NWACS) is hosting Jeepers Creepers, a Halloween Jeep Poker run open to all jeep enthusiasts on Oct. 31.

Registration will take place at Arvest Ballpark, then participants will take a scenic drive through NWA while collecting cards at designated stops.

Event-goers are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume, as they get to trick-or-treat at each stop, too.

Prizes will be awarded for best and worst hands, best costume and more.

All proceeds benefit NWACS.

Register for the poker run here.