Northwest Arkansas celebrates law enforcement with the 'National Night Out' event

The annual community-building campaign aims to bring local law enforcement and the community together.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — For the past 38 years, on the first Tuesday in August, law enforcement agencies have participated in the ‘National Night Out’ event with the goal of bridging the gap between the community and law enforcement.

“Just to invite their communities and come and hang out with them and enjoy each other’s company,” said Fayetteville Police Department Sargent Tony Murphy. “Just to let them know we are them. We’re not just a badge, there’s a person behind that badge."

The event will be open to the public and food will be provided, including grilling by Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

“Yeah I’m eating,” said Fayetteville ‘National Night Out’ attendee Lily Bailey. “I’m eating a lot,” Lily Bailey continued.

The night was also full of fun activities. Such as face painting, a video game truck, and the dunk an officer event.

“She’s going to have lots of fun. She likes the dunking booth. So, she’s going to try to dunk somebody for sure,” said Lily Bailey’s grandmother Cindy Baily. “I’m going to dunk ‘em.”

The Bailey’s attend the event yearly, but couldn’t attend last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will have precautions in place for guests providing masks and hand sanitizer.

“We will have some masks. Will have some mask out here if people need a mask. Well also have a hand sanitizer station,” Sargent Murphy said.

After an intense year, nationally, between law enforcement and different parts of the community, this year's ’National Night Out’ event holds great importance.

“We need to show them our support. That we're here for them with everything that they’ve gone through," said Cindy Bailey.