Northwest Arkansas bus driver arrested after driving while intoxicated with 30 children on board

HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Northwest Arkansas bus driver was arrested after driving a bus full of students while intoxicated.
On Wednesday (Nov. 18), a Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) deputy pulled the bus over near the Withrow Springs area north of Huntsville at approximately 4:00 p.m.
The driver, 62-year-old Rock Allen Hatfield, was then arrested by the Arkansas State Police and charged with DWI and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.
There were 30 students on the bus.
Hatfield was taken to the Madison County Jail and held on a $1000 bond.