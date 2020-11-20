Northwest Arkansas bus driver arrested after driving while intoxicated with 30 children on board

The 62-year-old driver was arrested and charged with DWI and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Northwest Arkansas bus driver was arrested after driving a bus full of students while intoxicated.

On Wednesday (Nov. 18), a Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) deputy pulled the bus over near the Withrow Springs area north of Huntsville at approximately 4:00 p.m.

The driver, 62-year-old Rock Allen Hatfield, was then arrested by the Arkansas State Police and charged with DWI and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

There were 30 students on the bus.