Northwest Arkansas and River Valley treated to mid-December 'Winter Wonderland'

The last time significant snowfall fell across the areas was in 2015, so many kids had their first opportunity to experience the magic of snow on Sunday.

The last time Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley had significant snowfall was in 2015, so Sunday's snow provided many kids in our area with their first chance to experience the magic and wonder of playing in the snow.

First snowmen were built, first snowflakes were tasted and first snow angels were made.

Candice Spry shared this photo and said, "This is my 2.5-year-old daughter and I making our FIRST snowman! Glad we could share building our first snowman together!"

Many pet owners across the area got to watch their furbabies play in the snow for the first time too!

Zachary Vince Scott shared this photo of his dalmatian, Archibald, trying to figure out what it was all about in Springdale.

Backyards were transformed into winter wonderlands. Sara Huddleston Carter took this photo in Bella Vista on Sunday.

Take a look at the gallery below to see more beautiful photos taken in NWA and the River Valley after the snow arrived on Dec. 13.

Dec. 13 Snowfall Totals:

Centerton - 6.5 inches

Bentonville - 6 inches

Rogers - 5 inches

Fayetteville - 2.8 inches

Fort Smith - 0.5 inches