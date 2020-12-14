x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Northwest Arkansas and River Valley treated to mid-December 'Winter Wonderland'

The last time significant snowfall fell across the areas was in 2015, so many kids had their first opportunity to experience the magic of snow on Sunday.

ARKANSAS, USA — Snow fell across the area on Sunday (Dec. 13), with Centerton receiving the largest amount, totaling 6.5 inches.

The last time Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley had significant snowfall was in 2015, so Sunday's snow provided many kids in our area with their first chance to experience the magic and wonder of playing in the snow.

First snowmen were built, first snowflakes were tasted and first snow angels were made.

Candice Spry shared this photo and said, "This is my 2.5-year-old daughter and I making our FIRST snowman! Glad we could share building our first snowman together!"

Credit: Candice Spry

Many pet owners across the area got to watch their furbabies play in the snow for the first time too!

Zachary Vince Scott shared this photo of his dalmatian, Archibald, trying to figure out what it was all about in Springdale.

Credit: Zachary Vince Scott

Backyards were transformed into winter wonderlands. Sara Huddleston Carter took this photo in Bella Vista on Sunday.

Credit: Sara Huddleston Carter

Take a look at the gallery below to see more beautiful photos taken in NWA and the River Valley after the snow arrived on Dec. 13.

Winter Wonderland: Dec. 13 snow

1 / 11
Sara Huddleston Carter

Dec. 13 Snowfall Totals:

  • Centerton - 6.5 inches
  • Bentonville - 6 inches
  • Rogers - 5 inches
  • Fayetteville - 2.8 inches
  • Fort Smith - 0.5 inches

The next winter system is arriving on Tuesday (Dec. 15), bringing the area another chance of snow.

RELATED: Slippery roadways early; warmer temperatures this afternoon

RELATED: All things Holidays 2020: Arkansas events, holiday headlines and more