Northside High School Grizzly Gear business again receives Gold Certification

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Grizzly Gear , the school-based enterprise (SBE) at Northside High School, is among 461 school-based enterprises achieving Gold Certification for the 2021-2022 school year. This is the 10th consecutive year that the SBE at Northside has achieved Gold Certification.

Grizzly Gear, a student-managed gift and apparel store, opened its doors in January 2012. It launched its website and expanded into online sales in September 2012. The program was established in 2011 as an SBE or an entrepreneurial operation in a school setting that provides goods and services to meet the needs of the market. SBEs are managed and operated by students as hands-on learning laboratories that integrate National Curriculum Standards in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management, an Fort Smith Public Schools news release said.