Northside seniors get their (socially distanced) graduation ceremony

FORT SMITH, Ark. — After several delays and with restrictions in place, Northside High School in Fort Smith held their graduation ceremony this morning.

Graduating seniors said the ceremony was different than they expected, but are still glad they could receive their diploma in person.

"At least we still get to get our diploma and walk across the stage," senior Michelle Henry said.

Students filled Mayor Thompson Stadium on Northside campus, spacing out in chairs on the football field and wearing face masks.

Each student was allowed to have two guests in the stands.

"I have a big family and everybody was excited to come but ended up saying well I only get to two people," said senior Marlene Correa.

Even though there were limitations and it wasn't what seniors expected, they said they were glad they could be with their classmates one last time.

"It’s bittersweet, I’m kinda sad we got to miss out on the last part cause that’s the funnest part but gotta little bit less school to do so can’t complain," senior Hayden Judkins said.

Students and guests were asked to self-screen by taking their temperature before attending the ceremony.